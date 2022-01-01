Carrot cake in Butler
Butler restaurants that serve carrot cake
Pennie's Bake Shop & Espresso Bar
800 W New Castle Street, Butler
|Carrot Cake
An old-fashioned favorite made with fresh carrots, pineapple, and toasted pecans. Filled and frosted with our classic cream cheese buttercream and accented with chopped pecans.
|Carrot Cake Cupcakes
