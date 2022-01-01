Cheesecake in Butler
Pennie's Bake Shop & Espresso Bar
800 W New Castle Street, Butler
|Salted Caramel Pretzel Cheesecake
Everyone’s favorite cookie as a cheesecake! This cheesecake combines the elegance of caramel and cheesecake with our best-selling pretzel thumbprint cookie as a crust. Topped with our salted caramel buttercream, crushed pretzels, caramel drizzle and coarse sea salt.
|Signature Cheesecake
Our signature cheesecake combines a refined New York–style recipe with traditional touches like a crumbled graham cracker crust. This classic cheesecake has a silky texture and a rich, sweet flavor. Finished with a poured chocolate glaze and fresh whipped cream.
|Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake
Our signature cheesecake swirled with red raspberries on graham cracker crust