Cheesecake in Butler

Go
Butler restaurants
Toast

Butler restaurants that serve cheesecake

Villa Grande image

PIZZA

Villa Grande

183 New Castle Rd, Butler

Avg 4.7 (1238 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
NY Style Cheesecake$6.95
More about Villa Grande
Item pic

CUPCAKES

Pennie's Bake Shop & Espresso Bar

800 W New Castle Street, Butler

Avg 4.7 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Salted Caramel Pretzel Cheesecake
Everyone’s favorite cookie as a cheesecake! This cheesecake combines the elegance of caramel and cheesecake with our best-selling pretzel thumbprint cookie as a crust. Topped with our salted caramel buttercream, crushed pretzels, caramel drizzle and coarse sea salt.
Signature Cheesecake
Our signature cheesecake combines a refined New York–style recipe with traditional touches like a crumbled graham cracker crust. This classic cheesecake has a silky texture and a rich, sweet flavor. Finished with a poured chocolate glaze and fresh whipped cream.
Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake
Our signature cheesecake swirled with red raspberries on graham cracker crust
More about Pennie's Bake Shop & Espresso Bar
Hardwood Cafe image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hardwood Cafe

646 Pittsburgh Rd, Butler

Avg 4 (1056 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesecake Of The Day$7.99
From the Main Street bake shop. Ask about todays flavor.
More about Hardwood Cafe

