Chicken sandwiches in Butler

Butler restaurants
Butler restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Butler Brew Works

101 S Main St, Butler

Avg 4.6 (422 reviews)
Takeout
General Butler Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Chargrilled marinated chicken breast nestled on a bed of spinach. Topped with smoked gouda, bacon, and red remoulade sauce. Served on a spent grain bun.
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Blackened chicken bursting with flavor on a bed of creamy slaw. Piled high with pepper jack cheese, caramelized red onions, Creekside kolsch beer-battered jalapeno chips, and sriracha ranch.
More about Butler Brew Works
BBQ • SANDWICHES

Donny B's BBQ Shack

255 New Castle Rd, Butler

Avg 4 (19 reviews)
Takeout
Flaming Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Smoked pulled chicken with house blend hot ranch sauce topped with bacon bits and ranch dressing
More about Donny B's BBQ Shack
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hardwood Cafe

646 Pittsburgh Rd, Butler

Avg 4 (1056 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.49
Breaded chicken tenders in a mild buffalo sauce, served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
More about Hardwood Cafe

