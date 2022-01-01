Cookies in Butler
Butler restaurants that serve cookies
More about Butler Brew Works
Butler Brew Works
101 S Main St, Butler
|Glen's Limoncello Vanilla Cookie
|$6.00
|Glen's Strawberry Sugar Cookie
|$6.00
More about Third Eye Pies - Butler
Third Eye Pies - Butler
620 Butler Crossing Suite 2, Butler
|Single Fresh Baked Peanut Butter Cookie
|$1.48
More about Pennie's Bake Shop & Espresso Bar
CUPCAKES
Pennie's Bake Shop & Espresso Bar
800 W New Castle Street, Butler
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake
Our cookie cake are thick, chewy, and beyond amazing. Decorated with your choice of vanilla or fudge buttercream.
|Glazed Sugar Cookies
An ultra-light cookie, ever so crispy around the edges, with a soft and chewy center. Brushed with glaze and accented with seasonal sprinkles. These cookies put all other sugar cookies to shame.
|Easter Sugar Cookie Cutouts
|$21.00
Price per dozen - Our soft and chewy sugar cookies decorated for Easter. Choose from 6 fun designs or an assortment.