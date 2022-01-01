Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Butler

Butler restaurants
Butler restaurants that serve cookies

Butler Brew Works image

 

Butler Brew Works

101 S Main St, Butler

Avg 4.6 (422 reviews)
Takeout
Glen's Limoncello Vanilla Cookie$6.00
Glen's Strawberry Sugar Cookie$6.00
More about Butler Brew Works
Item pic

 

Third Eye Pies - Butler

620 Butler Crossing Suite 2, Butler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Single Fresh Baked Peanut Butter Cookie$1.48
More about Third Eye Pies - Butler
Item pic

CUPCAKES

Pennie's Bake Shop & Espresso Bar

800 W New Castle Street, Butler

Avg 4.7 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake
Our cookie cake are thick, chewy, and beyond amazing. Decorated with your choice of vanilla or fudge buttercream.
Glazed Sugar Cookies
An ultra-light cookie, ever so crispy around the edges, with a soft and chewy center. Brushed with glaze and accented with seasonal sprinkles. These cookies put all other sugar cookies to shame.
Easter Sugar Cookie Cutouts$21.00
Price per dozen - Our soft and chewy sugar cookies decorated for Easter. Choose from 6 fun designs or an assortment.
More about Pennie's Bake Shop & Espresso Bar
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hardwood Cafe

646 Pittsburgh Rd, Butler

Avg 4 (1056 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae$5.50
Smores Snickedoodle Cookie$6.25
More about Hardwood Cafe

