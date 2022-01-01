Lobster ravioli in Butler

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Villa Grande image

PIZZA

Villa Grande

183 New Castle Rd, Butler

Avg 4.7 (1238 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Ravioli$13.95
lobster and cheese filled ravioli with your choice of Alfredo or pink sauce
More about Villa Grande
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES

Butler Penne

201 S Main St Ste 101, Butler

Avg 4.8 (151 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli$9.00
More about Butler Penne

