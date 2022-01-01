Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lobster ravioli in
Butler
/
Butler
/
Lobster Ravioli
Butler restaurants that serve lobster ravioli
PIZZA
Villa Grande
183 New Castle Rd, Butler
Avg 4.7
(1238 reviews)
Lobster Ravioli
$13.95
lobster and cheese filled ravioli with your choice of Alfredo or pink sauce
More about Villa Grande
SANDWICHES
Butler Penne
201 S Main St Ste 101, Butler
Avg 4.8
(151 reviews)
Lobster Ravioli
$9.00
More about Butler Penne
Browse other tasty dishes in Butler
Brisket
Sliders
Garlic Bread
Carrot Cake
Fish Sandwiches
Tacos
Chicken Sandwiches
Lobsters
More near Butler to explore
Wexford
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Cranberry Twp
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
New Kensington
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Gibsonia
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Slippery Rock
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Zelienople
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Mars
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Allison Park
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
Ellwood City
Avg 4.9
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(218 restaurants)
Indiana
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Meadville
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Johnstown
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(316 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(182 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(271 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(397 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(151 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1563 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston