Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Peanut butter cookies in
Butler
/
Butler
/
Peanut Butter Cookies
Butler restaurants that serve peanut butter cookies
Butler Brew Works
101 S Main St, Butler
Avg 4.6
(422 reviews)
Glen's Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookie
$6.00
More about Butler Brew Works
Third Eye Pies
620 Butler Crossing Suite 2, Butler
No reviews yet
Single Fresh Baked Peanut Butter Cookie
$1.48
More about Third Eye Pies
Browse other tasty dishes in Butler
Penne
Clams
Salmon
Tacos
Pies
Caesar Salad
Tiramisu
Cake
More near Butler to explore
Cranberry Twp
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Wexford
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Gibsonia
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
New Kensington
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Mars
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Zelienople
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Slippery Rock
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Allison Park
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
Ellwood City
Avg 4.9
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(267 restaurants)
Indiana
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Meadville
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Johnstown
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(375 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(210 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(302 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(452 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(173 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1808 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston