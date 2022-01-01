Pies in Butler
Butler restaurants that serve pies
More about Butler Brew Works
Butler Brew Works
101 S Main St, Butler
|Peach Cobbler Mountain Pie 4-Pack
|$22.00
More about Third Eye Pies - Butler
Third Eye Pies - Butler
620 Butler Crossing Suite 2, Butler
|S'mores Pie
|$9.88
Nutella, Marshmallows, Crushed Graham Crackers, Chocolate Sauce Drizzle
|Create Your Own Pie
|$11.88
Let Your Mind Wander, Create Your Own Masterpiece
More about Pennie's Bake Shop & Espresso Bar
CUPCAKES
Pennie's Bake Shop & Espresso Bar
800 W New Castle Street, Butler
|Cherry Pie
|$24.50
Tender tart cherries are piled into a bed of hand-rolled pie crust with your choice of a top crust or crumb topping.
|Coconut Cream Pie
|$16.45
Delicious, fluffy coconut custard cream topped with toasted meringue and toasted coconut.
|Fresh Strawberry Pie
|$16.89
Our fresh strawberry pie starts with a vanilla custard on top of our flaky pie crust. Piled high with fresh strawberries accented with fresh whipped cream.