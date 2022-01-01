Pies in Butler

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Butler Brew Works image

 

Butler Brew Works

101 S Main St, Butler

Avg 4.6 (422 reviews)
Takeout
Peach Cobbler Mountain Pie 4-Pack$22.00
More about Butler Brew Works
Item pic

 

Third Eye Pies - Butler

620 Butler Crossing Suite 2, Butler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
S'mores Pie$9.88
Nutella, Marshmallows, Crushed Graham Crackers, Chocolate Sauce Drizzle
Create Your Own Pie$11.88
Let Your Mind Wander, Create Your Own Masterpiece
More about Third Eye Pies - Butler
Item pic

CUPCAKES

Pennie's Bake Shop & Espresso Bar

800 W New Castle Street, Butler

Avg 4.7 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Cherry Pie$24.50
Tender tart cherries are piled into a bed of hand-rolled pie crust with your choice of a top crust or crumb topping.
Coconut Cream Pie$16.45
Delicious, fluffy coconut custard cream topped with toasted meringue and toasted coconut.
Fresh Strawberry Pie$16.89
Our fresh strawberry pie starts with a vanilla custard on top of our flaky pie crust. Piled high with fresh strawberries accented with fresh whipped cream.
More about Pennie's Bake Shop & Espresso Bar

