Pretzels in Butler

Butler restaurants
Butler restaurants that serve pretzels

Pub Pretzels image

 

Butler Brew Works

101 S Main St, Butler

Avg 4.6 (422 reviews)
Takeout
Pub Pretzels$8.00
6 pretzel sticks fried to perfection and dusted with Kosher salt. Served with a side of house-made Bantam amber ale beer cheese and tangy honey mustard.
Pub Pretzels$6.00
Served with a side of house-made Bantam amber ale beer cheese.
More about Butler Brew Works
Item pic

CUPCAKES

Pennie's Bake Shop & Espresso Bar

800 W New Castle Street, Butler

Avg 4.7 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Salted Caramel Pretzel Cheesecake
Everyone’s favorite cookie as a cheesecake! This cheesecake combines the elegance of caramel and cheesecake with our best-selling pretzel thumbprint cookie as a crust. Topped with our salted caramel buttercream, crushed pretzels, caramel drizzle and coarse sea salt.
Salted Caramel Pretzel Thumbprints
A buttery shortbread pretzel cookie topped high with our salted caramel buttercream icing, caramel drizzle and sea salt!
More about Pennie's Bake Shop & Espresso Bar

