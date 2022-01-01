Pretzels in Butler
Butler restaurants that serve pretzels
Butler Brew Works
101 S Main St, Butler
|Pub Pretzels
|$8.00
6 pretzel sticks fried to perfection and dusted with Kosher salt. Served with a side of house-made Bantam amber ale beer cheese and tangy honey mustard.
|Pub Pretzels
|$6.00
Served with a side of house-made Bantam amber ale beer cheese.
CUPCAKES
Pennie's Bake Shop & Espresso Bar
800 W New Castle Street, Butler
|Salted Caramel Pretzel Cheesecake
Everyone’s favorite cookie as a cheesecake! This cheesecake combines the elegance of caramel and cheesecake with our best-selling pretzel thumbprint cookie as a crust. Topped with our salted caramel buttercream, crushed pretzels, caramel drizzle and coarse sea salt.
|Salted Caramel Pretzel Thumbprints
A buttery shortbread pretzel cookie topped high with our salted caramel buttercream icing, caramel drizzle and sea salt!