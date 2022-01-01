Go
Toast

Butler Penne

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES

201 S Main St Ste 101 • $$

Avg 4.8 (151 reviews)

Popular Items

Fresh Pasta- Bucatini$11.00
Fede Fresh Made Pasta
Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch$10.00
Chicken, Bacon, Buffalo, Ranch, Provolone
Italian$10.00
Ham, Salami, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Basil Pesto Spread
SW Turkey$10.00
Turkey, Bacon, Guac, Marinated Tomatoes, Chipotle Mayo
Cup Wedding Soup$5.00
Kid's Portion Fresh Pasta$7.00
Caprese$10.00
Italian Marinated Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Spinach, Basil Pesto, Balsamic Reduction
Chicken Cordon Bleu$10.00
Chicken, Ham, Swiss, Honey Mustard
Bowl Wedding$7.00
Side Spinach$3.00
Baby Spinach, Fresh Mozzarella, Grape Tomatoes, Smoked Salt, Balsamic Reduction, Olive Oil
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

TV

Location

201 S Main St Ste 101

Butler PA

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Butler Brew Works

No reviews yet

Brewing up Adventurous Ales in downtown Butler!

RB Cigar Bar & Speakeasy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dr. Sous Custom Catering

No reviews yet

Butler's #1 Rated Restaurant!

Villa Grande

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston