Butler Pitch & Putt

Not your typical golf course. A ten-hole, par 3 pitch & putt that has real grass greens with holes that are unique, fun and easy to play. Typical play time under 90 minutes. Come early to eat biscuits by Little Ola’s in the Clubhouse. Stay late drinking 23 degree cold beer in the beer garden. Grab a hat or tee from the Amatuer Shop before you leave. Keep swingin’ easy.

Hot Dog$6.00
Sausage Roll with Cream Gravy$6.00
Treat Dad to a Father's Day breakfast of decadent, sausage-stuffed pastry. Olamaie Pastry Chef Jules Stoddart rolls house-made pork sausage between layers of biscuit dough and drizzles with black pepper cream gravy for a meaty play on the cinnamon roll.
Father's Day Grill & Putt Package$50.00
Give dad what he really wants - a relaxing round on the greens and some time by the grill. Our exclusive Father's Day package includes a signature Butler Park Pitch & Putt hat (choose any, except for bucket hat), 9 holes, a 44 Farms all-beef frank with fixings, and a 23 degree beer (or any beverage) to cool off with. Chef Michael Fojtasek will be stationed at the grill, doling out dogs between 11am-1pm, but the round is good for play anytime. Quantities are limited and only redeemable at the Butler Park Clubhouse on Sunday, June 20.
The Big Three Brownie$4.00
Make Dad feel like a champion with this rich chocolate brownie with dark chocolate chunks and milk chocolate chips from Olamaie Pastry Chef Jules Stoddart.
201 Lee Barton Dr

Austin TX

Sunday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
