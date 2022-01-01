Butler Pitch & Putt

Give dad what he really wants - a relaxing round on the greens and some time by the grill. Our exclusive Father's Day package includes a signature Butler Park Pitch & Putt hat (choose any, except for bucket hat), 9 holes, a 44 Farms all-beef frank with fixings, and a 23 degree beer (or any beverage) to cool off with. Chef Michael Fojtasek will be stationed at the grill, doling out dogs between 11am-1pm, but the round is good for play anytime. Quantities are limited and only redeemable at the Butler Park Clubhouse on Sunday, June 20.

