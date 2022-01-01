Go
Toast

Butler's Pantry

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

128 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.9 (1050 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

128 Main Street

Stowe VT

Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cork Restaurant & Natural Wine Shop

No reviews yet

Fresh, eclectic American fare highlighting local producers and featuring natural wines.

Harrisons Restaurant

No reviews yet

Open now for Curbside pick up! Our menu changes frequently so please check back often for new items!

Doc Ponds

No reviews yet

Take out is limited and is not available when we are busy with in house guests. We apologize for any inconvenience.

The Skinny Pancake

No reviews yet

Love Local. The Skinny Pancake is on a mission to change the world by building a healthier, safer and more delicious food shed while creating everyday enjoyment that is both fun and affordable. Please join us.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston