Butler's Pantry
Come in and enjoy!
FRENCH FRIES
128 Main Street • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
128 Main Street
Stowe VT
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cork Restaurant & Natural Wine Shop
Fresh, eclectic American fare highlighting local producers and featuring natural wines.
Harrisons Restaurant
Open now for Curbside pick up! Our menu changes frequently so please check back often for new items!
Doc Ponds
Take out is limited and is not available when we are busy with in house guests. We apologize for any inconvenience.
The Skinny Pancake
Love Local. The Skinny Pancake is on a mission to change the world by building a healthier, safer and more delicious food shed while creating everyday enjoyment that is both fun and affordable. Please join us.