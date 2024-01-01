Go
Main picView gallery

Butler’s - 6001 Holland Road

Open today 7:00 AM - 4:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

6001 Holland Road

Suffolk, VA 23437

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm

Location

6001 Holland Road, Suffolk VA 23437

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Serve Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
102 North Main St. Franklin, VA 23851
View restaurantnext
Rennee’s Restaurant & Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
156 W Washington St Suffolk, VA 23434
View restaurantnext
Lo-kee Hookah Lounge LLC
orange starNo Reviews
130 West Washington Street Suffolk, VA 23434
View restaurantnext
The Mod Olive
orange starNo Reviews
115 N. Main Street Suffolk, VA 23434
View restaurantnext
Harper's Table - 122 N Main St
orange star4.5 • 446
122 N Main St Suffolk, VA 23434
View restaurantnext
Danny’s Downtown Dogs - 165 North Main Street Suffolk, VA 23434
orange starNo Reviews
165 North Main Street Suffolk, VA 23434
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Suffolk

Al Forno Pizzeria Suffolk VA - 1523 Holland Rd
orange star4.5 • 870
2114 Holland Rd Suffolk, VA 23434
View restaurantnext
Decent People Taproom
orange star4.4 • 869
5140 River Club Dr. Suffolk, VA 23435
View restaurantnext
Skrimp Shack - Suffolk (Main Street)
orange star4.2 • 818
926 N Main Street Suffolk, VA 23434
View restaurantnext
Harper's Table - 122 N Main St
orange star4.5 • 446
122 N Main St Suffolk, VA 23434
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Suffolk

Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (95 restaurants)

Newport News

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Moyock

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Butler’s - 6001 Holland Road

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston