Butte restaurants you'll love

Butte restaurants
Toast
  • Butte

Butte's top cuisines

American
Seafood
Seafood
Steakhouses
Must-try Butte restaurants

Montana's Rib & Chop House image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • STEAKS

Montana's Rib & Chop House

4655 Harrison Ave, Butte

Avg 4.2 (569 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp and Scallop Pasta Alfredo$24.95
A huge portion of linguini tossed with our sautéed parmesan and heavy cream and cajun seasonings with 4 jumbo shrimp and bay scallops. Served with garlic toast. Also available with vegetables or chicken.
Chicken Fried Steak$19.95
8 oz of tender beef fried traditionally and served with country gravy and mashed potatoes.
Louisiana Pasta Jambalaya$21.95
Tender shrimp, grilled chicken and andouille sausage in a Cajun red sauce and served over linguine with parmesan cheese and chives. Served with garlic bread.
More about Montana's Rib & Chop House
Mac's Tavern image

 

Mac's Tavern

125 North Main Street, Butte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Mac's Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

Staggering Ox - Butte

549 S. Main St, Butte

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Staggering Ox - Butte
