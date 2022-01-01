Butte restaurants you'll love
Butte's top cuisines
Must-try Butte restaurants
More about Montana's Rib & Chop House
SEAFOOD • BBQ • STEAKS
Montana's Rib & Chop House
4655 Harrison Ave, Butte
|Popular items
|Shrimp and Scallop Pasta Alfredo
|$24.95
A huge portion of linguini tossed with our sautéed parmesan and heavy cream and cajun seasonings with 4 jumbo shrimp and bay scallops. Served with garlic toast. Also available with vegetables or chicken.
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$19.95
8 oz of tender beef fried traditionally and served with country gravy and mashed potatoes.
|Louisiana Pasta Jambalaya
|$21.95
Tender shrimp, grilled chicken and andouille sausage in a Cajun red sauce and served over linguine with parmesan cheese and chives. Served with garlic bread.