Chicken salad in Butte

SEAFOOD • BBQ • STEAKS
Montana's Rib & Chop House - Butte
4655 Harrison Ave, Butte
|Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.95
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, diced tomatoes,topped with a fried chicken breast, dipped in our buffalo wing sauce.
|Super Caesar Salad - Grilled Chicken
|$16.95
A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.95
Mixed greens topped with your choice of chicken and dressed with tomato, cheese red onions, cucumbers and croutons.
More about Staggering Ox - Butte
Staggering Ox - Butte
549 S. Main St, Butte
|Fajita Chicken Salad
|$11.39
Chicken grilled with fajita seasoning, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, green onions, green chiles, sharp cheddar & a side of one of our famous sauces.
|Teriyaki Chicken Salad
|$11.29
Chicken grilled in teriyaki sauce, monterey jack, green onions, tomatoes, sesame seeds & side of Sesame Vinaigrette.