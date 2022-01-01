Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Butte

Butte restaurants
Butte restaurants that serve chicken salad

SEAFOOD • BBQ • STEAKS

Montana's Rib & Chop House - Butte

4655 Harrison Ave, Butte

Avg 4.2 (569 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad$15.95
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, diced tomatoes,topped with a fried chicken breast, dipped in our buffalo wing sauce.
Super Caesar Salad - Grilled Chicken$16.95
A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons
Grilled Chicken Salad$15.95
Mixed greens topped with your choice of chicken and dressed with tomato, cheese red onions, cucumbers and croutons.
More about Montana's Rib & Chop House - Butte
Staggering Ox - Butte

549 S. Main St, Butte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Chicken Salad$11.39
Chicken grilled with fajita seasoning, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, green onions, green chiles, sharp cheddar & a side of one of our famous sauces.
Teriyaki Chicken Salad$11.29
Chicken grilled in teriyaki sauce, monterey jack, green onions, tomatoes, sesame seeds & side of Sesame Vinaigrette.
More about Staggering Ox - Butte

