Salmon in Butte

Butte restaurants
Butte restaurants that serve salmon

Back 9 Sports Bar & Grille

3152 utah, butte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ginger Lime Salmon$22.00
Cooked on a cedar plank topped with a brown sugar, ginger and lime crumble.
More about Back 9 Sports Bar & Grille
SEAFOOD • BBQ • STEAKS

Montana's Rib & Chop House - Butte

4655 Harrison Ave, Butte

Avg 4.2 (569 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cedar Plank Salmon$24.95
8-oz. freshly cut salmon topped with a lemon pepper seasoning, oven roasted, then added to our 2,000-degree oven until the cedar plank ignites. This dish is served on fire with a lemon wedge and chives
Salmon Grilled$24.95
More about Montana's Rib & Chop House - Butte

Idaho Falls

