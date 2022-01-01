Butter Burgers

Go
777 North Ashley Dr D1

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Franklin Street$15.95
Black Angus Burger, Smoked Brisket, Pork Belly, and Applewood Smoked Bacon topped with Baby Rays Sweet BBQ Sauce, and Melted Cheddar Cheese, Kaiser Roll.
East Zack Street$11.95
Black Angus Burger, American Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce, Vine Ripe Tomato, Red Onion, Kaiser Roll.
Tampa Street$15.95
2- 5 oz. Black Angus Burgers, Cheddar Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Bread & Butter Pickle Slices, Mayonnaise, White Onion, Iceberg Lettuce, Kaiser Roll.
Kid Burger$6.99
Pretzels$8.50
Three Freshly Baked Pretzels Served with Beer Cheese Dip.
Hot Nash Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Texas Pete's Hot Sauce, Bread and Butter Pickles, Jalapeños, Chipotle Mayonnaise, and Coleslaw on a Brioche Bun.
East Cass Street$17.95
3 – 5 oz. Black Angus Burger, Cheddar, Provolone and American Cheeses, 3 slices of Applewood Smoked Bacon, Shoestring Onions, Iceberg Lettuce and Vine Ripe Tomato, Kaiser Roll.
East Polk Street$14.95
Black Angus Burger, Caramelized Onion, Brown Sugar GlazedPeppered Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, Fried Eggs, Chipotle Mayo, Brioche Bun.
BLT Shrimp Burger$14.95
North Ashley Drive$14.95
Black Angus Burger, Swiss Cheese, Fried Prosciutto, Sautéed Cremini Mushrooms, Dijon Mayo, Brioche Bun.
Location

Tampa FL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
