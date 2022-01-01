Go
Butter Café

Butter Café, your favorite brunch spot, located in Dayton, OH on Brown St. for over 10-years. Everything is better with Butter!

1106 Brown St • $$

Avg 4.2 (1274 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito$12.96
Two Eggs Scrambled with Black Beans, Amish Cheddar and a side of Salsa, served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.
One Buttermilk Pancake$3.25
A side portion of a Single Buttermilk Pancake.
Bacon$3.95
A side portion of Bacon.
Vegan Everything Egg Sandwich$10.95
Just Egg Scrambled with Impossible Meat or Vegan Sausage, Vegan Cheese and Toast, served with a side of house-made breakfast potatoes.
Cinnamon Roll GF&V$5.95
Gluten-free Cinnamon Roll by the Neighborhood Nest.
One Vegan Pancake$4.25
A side portion of a Single Vegan Pancake.
Vegan Breakfast Burrito$10.95
Tofu Scrambled with Black Beans, Vegan Cheese and a side of Salsa, served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.
House-made Breakfast Potatoes$2.95
A side portion of house-made Breakfast Potatoes.
Classic Breakfast$10.95
Two Eggs prepared any style, your choice of Breakfast Meat and Toast, served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.
Tofu Scramble$9.95
Seasoned Tofu, Vegan Sausage, house-made breakfast potatoes, Spinach, Tomato, served with your choice of toast and vegan butter.
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1106 Brown St

Dayton OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
