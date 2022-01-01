Go
BUTTERCUP

All day café. First coffee, then wine, then coffee, then wine....

1921 Sherwood way

Popular Items

Iced Latte
We cold froth your milk to wake it up. Then we add it to espresso that we have iced down. Timeless. Classic. The iced latte. We serve 2 shots in the small, 3 shots in the medium and 4 shots in the large.
Red Eye
Our house coffee from Big Bend Coffee Roasters paired with an espresso shot(s). We put 1 shot in a small, 2 shots in a medium, and 3 shots in a large.
House Coffee
Our house coffee is a French roast from Big Bend Coffee Roasters.
Starcups Macchiato
There’s a popular coffee shop in the US that has a popular drink, they all shall remain unnamed. At BUTTERCUP we call this drink a Starcups Macchiato. We serve 2 shots in the small, 3 shots in the medium and 4 shots in the large.
Latte
Ah, the latte! The staple. Espresso mixed with steamed milk and a slight latte milk foam that may have a beautiful picture to behold. We serve 2 shots in the small, 3 shots in the medium and 4 shots in the large.
Vietnamese Iced Coffee
If you’re looking for an iced coffee that’s sweet, the Vietnamese is for you. We add a house made specialty vanilla sweet cream to our house made Nitro Cold Brew. 🤤 This can be made dairy free. We have a coconut milk version.
Nitro Cold Brew Coffee
One of our signature drinks is our Nitro Cold Brew. We make the Nitro in house and can attest that this will get you going. Take a sip and tell us how smooth this Nitro is.
Lunchbox$12.00
Choose a sandwich and a side salad. Or 2 salads. We will package it up with house seasoned chips & a chocolate stick to complete the meal. Pick one up on your way to work or during your lunch break. (The image is a chicken salad sandwich with a caprese side salad.)
Avocado Toast
plain jane: avocado, olive oil, s&p.
elote: avocado, elote salad, chipotle mayo.
goat: goat cheese, avocado, pickled onions, hot honey, s&p. Plain Jane is the image. We also offer a non - avocado toast, the prosciutto toast.
Iced Starcups Macchiato
There’s a popular coffee shop in the US that has a popular drink, they all shall remain unnamed. At BUTTERCUP we call this drink a Starcups Macchiato. This version is served iced. We serve 2 shots in the small, 3 shots in the medium and 4 shots in the large.
Location

1921 Sherwood way

San angelo TX

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
