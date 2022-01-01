Go
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

1504 N Naper Blvd • $$

Avg 4.2 (563 reviews)

Popular Items

HMOP Skillet$12.59
Ham, mushroom, onion and green pepper served over a bed of hash browns and topped with two eggs any style
Nutella Crepes$11.59
Stuffed with Nutella and bananas and topped with freshly cut strawberries, bananas, nutella.
New Mexico Skillet$12.99
Chorizo, onion, green pepper, tomatoes, and avocado served over a bed of hash browns and topped with two eggs any style
Denver Omelette$11.99
Green peppers, onions, ham, and choice of cheese.
Veggie Omelette$12.59
Sauteed baby spinach, green pepper, onion, tomato, mushrooms and goat cheese. Topped with sliced avocado.
Create Your Own Omelette$12.59
Side Bacon$4.49
Thick Cut Challah French Toast$10.29
Challah Bread dipped in our special batter, grilled to perfection and dusted with powder sugar.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1504 N Naper Blvd

Naperville IL

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
