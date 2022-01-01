Go
Butterfly Burger

Chef Dahl’s three Burger Battle Championship burgers lead the mouth-watering menu. With names like The Waco Kid, Oui Oui Monsieur and the Gringo your taste buds will be transported around the world.
Vegans, vegetarians and pescatarians can revel with their carnivorous friends. “Where’s the Beef?” burgers are such knockouts that Dahl may just convert some meat lovers! Surf’s up with the Mowee Wowee - House made spices and rubbed on Mahi Mahi filet.

HAMBURGERS

6657 State Route 179 • $$

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)

Popular Items

S.Pellegrino Orange$3.25
12 oz., Italian Sparkling Juice.
Big Marble organic Ginger beer$4.50
Butterfly Burrata$16.00
Gluten-Free. Burrata with Organic Arugula, Roasted Tomatoes & Artichokes, Marinated Butter Beans & EVO, drizzled with Balsamic Reduction.
Street Tots$12.00
Tater Tots Down n' Dirty with Queso Fundido Sauce, Pico de Gallo, Cotija Cheese
Butter Fries$8.00
S.Pellegrino Grapefruit$3.25
12 oz., Italian Sparkling Juice.
S.Pellegrino Blood Orange$3.25
12 oz., Italian Sparkling Juice.
Mowee Bites$18.00
Mahi Mahi Lettuce Tacos with Wasabi Ginger Sauce. Addicting!
Sweet Fries$8.00
3 Seed Cold Slaw$7.00
Slaw Side is Gluten-Free. Our Signature Sides are portioned for 2 or more.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

6657 State Route 179

Sedona AZ

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
