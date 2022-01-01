Go
Butterhorn Bakery & Cafe

Baked
High In the Rockies
of Frisco, Colorado at
9,097 Ft

408 Main St • $$

Avg 4.6 (1607 reviews)

Popular Items

Thai Chicken Wrap$14.95
Sweet and spicy Thai chicken and steamed white rice with lettuce and tomato wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla.
Pasta Salad$1.95
Two Eggs SD$4.75
Fruit and Nuts$4.95
Top any griddle item with fresh strawberries, bananas, wild Maine blueberries and walnuts. Enjoy a side of fresh fruit with your granola or any menu item. Topped with powder sugar.
Toast$1.75
Small Garden Salad$5.95
- Multi Grain French Toast -$11.45
Four slices of our homemade multi-grain bread dipped in egg batter & grilled to golden perfection, topped with powdered sugar.
Oatmeal$6.95
Served with milk and brown sugar
Bacon$4.95
One Egg SD$2.75
408 Main St

Frisco CO

Sunday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
