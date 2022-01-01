Go
Buttermilk and Honey

12246 West Broad Street

Popular Items

Asian Persuasion$12.00
korean fried chicken sauce, kimchi slaw, sesame seeds, spicy ranch
Chicken and French Toast$14.00
fried chicken tenders, bread pudding french toast, caramel maple syrup
Chicken Tenders$11.00
jumbo tenders, choice of sauce and side item
Smokey Chick$13.00
bbq sauce, cheddar/jack cheese, slab bacon, smoky honey mustard, pickled onions
Crispy Pimento Cheese Bombs$7.00
deep fried panko breadcrumbs pimento cheese, spicy honey, pickled onions
Dirty Bird$12.00
house hot sauce, blue cheese crumbles lettuce, tomato, ranch, shaved pickles
Smashville$12.00
nashville hot spice, spicy ranch, slaw, shaved pickles
The OG$13.00
lettuce, tomato, spicy honey, ranch, shaved pickle
Southern Hospitality$14.00
pimento cheese, slab bacon, collard greens smokey honey mustard
Location

12246 West Broad Street

Richmond VA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
