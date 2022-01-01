Nationally recognized chef Jason Santos’ Buttermilk and Bourbon delivers Southern hospitality to guests in the heart of the Back Bay.

Drawing on the South’s trademark charm, the restaurant offers a vibrant, cozy atmosphere with an innovative American menu featuring Southern-influences. Santos, who currently owns and operates Boston’s Abby Lane and Citrus & Salt, channels his love of New Orleans and all things Southern to transport guests to the Bayou by way of Buttermilk & Bourbon.

Guests can enjoy pork belly cracklings; BBQ Shrimp; house-made biscuits; oyster chowder; crispy boudin; and house-fried chicken served either Southern-style, Nashville-style, or with sweet and spicy or white BBQ sauce. An oyster bar will also serve up a variety of local oysters as well as peel & eat shrimp. Buttermilk and Bourbon serves up hurricanes-on-tap, large-batch cocktails, and a selection of bourbon-based drinks.



TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

160 commonwealth ave. • $$