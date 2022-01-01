Go
Toast

Buttermilk & Bourbon

Nationally recognized chef Jason Santos’ Buttermilk and Bourbon delivers Southern hospitality to guests in the heart of the Back Bay.
Drawing on the South’s trademark charm, the restaurant offers a vibrant, cozy atmosphere with an innovative American menu featuring Southern-influences. Santos, who currently owns and operates Boston’s Abby Lane and Citrus & Salt, channels his love of New Orleans and all things Southern to transport guests to the Bayou by way of Buttermilk & Bourbon.
Guests can enjoy pork belly cracklings; BBQ Shrimp; house-made biscuits; oyster chowder; crispy boudin; and house-fried chicken served either Southern-style, Nashville-style, or with sweet and spicy or white BBQ sauce. An oyster bar will also serve up a variety of local oysters as well as peel & eat shrimp. Buttermilk and Bourbon serves up hurricanes-on-tap, large-batch cocktails, and a selection of bourbon-based drinks.

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

160 commonwealth ave. • $$

Avg 4.6 (2141 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Brussels Sprouts$10.00
teardrop peppers, sherry-maple vinaigrette, toasted pecans
Warm Honey Glazed Biscuits$14.00
smoked cinnamon butter & pimento cheese spread
Garlic Herb Mac & Cheese$15.00
Cavatappi pasta, braised short rib, crushed Ritz crackers
Boneless Thighs$15.00
Buttermilk Fried Boneless Chicken Thighs
Nashville Hot Alligator Fries$15.00
pimento queso, comeback sauce, crinkle cut pickles
Jalapeno Bacon & Cheddar Hushpuppies$8.00
Buttermilk Ranch
2 Fried Chicken Sliders$14.00
spicy pickles, applewood smoked bacon, Carolina honey mustard
Fried Chicken$21.00
Bone-In 1/2 Chicken
Fresh Fried Beignets$10.00
powdered sugar
Chicken Wings$14.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Wings
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Trendy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

160 commonwealth ave.

Boston MA

Sunday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

b.good

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

A.T. O Keeffe's

No reviews yet

Quality food and drink served in a historic building.

Jugos

No reviews yet

Jugos Juice Jugueria Juice Bar Batidos Smoothies

Fuel Space

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston