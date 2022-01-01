Go
Buttermilk Channel

Celebrating 12 years as one of Brooklyn's most popular neighborhood restaurants, Buttermilk Channel is known for its warm, hospitality and a well-crafted menu of American and bistro cuisine.

524 court street • $$

Avg 4.5 (4368 reviews)

Popular Items

Berkshire Baby Back Ribs$17.00
Savoy cabbage slaw & peach barbecue sauce.
Market Vegetable Bowl$18.00
Heirloom grains, beet tahini, feta & za'atar.
Mushroom Barley Veggie Burger$18.00
House-made bread and butter pickles & savoy cabbage slaw on a brioche bun. Served with French fries.
Buttermilk Whipped Potatoes$8.00
Burger$23.00
Grilled onion, dill pickles, New York state cheddar & French fries.
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Kids Meal$15.00
Served with a house-made chocolate chip cookie.
Cornbread$7.00
Served with maple-chili butter.
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$28.00
Cheddar waffles, savoy cabbage slaw & maple balsamic.
Green Goddess Salad$16.00
Little gem lettuces, endive, blue cheese, avocado & bacon.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
House-made bread and butter pickles, spicy savoy cabbage slaw & French fries.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

524 court street

Brooklyn NY

Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants

Baby Lucs

A Slice Shop from Mark Iacono

Bar Bruno

Modeled after European & Mexican Cafeterias and Bars of the 1960’s, Bar Bruno  strives to evoke a time when life was simpler, food was honest and the neighborhood café served as a meeting point where people could drop off keys, read the paper, discuss life and enjoy the laid back atmosphere of Carroll Gardens Brooklyn. The food is Mexican with a touch of NY Bistro classics, a great burger & fries or a delicious pan-fried chicken. To sit in our sidewalk café and enjoy a fish taco with a cold michelada or a hibiscus margarita is our idea of an enjoyable afternoon.

Calexico - Union Street

Come in and enjoy!

Nili

