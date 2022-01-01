Go
Toast

Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta

Our mission is to nurture people with wholesome local food and a smile. A kitchen where most everything is made from scratch.

4225 Roswell Road NE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hash Bowl$12.50
Crispy baby potatoes, melted cheddar, peppers and onions, topped with crumbled bacon and two eggs your way | add cheddar to your eggs +1.25
Chicken & Waffle$17.00
Fried airline chicken breast on a buttermilk waffle, with maple syrup and powdered sugar, sub rye whiskey syrup +1
Short Stack of Pancakes$10.00
Two pancakes with maple syrup, and Banner butter
Side Maple Cured Bacon$5.00
To-Go Utensils
If you would like Napkins & Utensils included in your order, please select and add the quantity below.
Chicken Biscuit$15.00
Fried chicken breast on a buttermilk biscuit with house red pepper jelly, served with house pickles and pimento cheese grits
Biscuit w/ Choice of Jam$4.00
Choose between house made blueberry-basil jam or red pepper jelly
Biscuit Basket$12.00
Three buttermilk biscuits, house blueberry-basil jam, red pepper jelly and Banner butter, extra Banner butter +.35 and extra jam/jelly +.50/each, side of sawmill gravy +4
Breakfast Platter$14.50
Two eggs, two sides, with a biscuit, sub premium side +1.5
French Toast$10.00
Topped with powdered sugar and maple syrup
See full menu

Location

4225 Roswell Road NE

Atlanta GA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pho Dai Viet Restaurant

No reviews yet

Dining
EXPERIENCE
HOSPITALITY AND FOOD LIKE NOWHERE ELSE.
At Pho Dai Viet in Atlanta we strive to bring you the best customer experience and make you feel at home. We have carefully crafted our menu so you can experience the best of authentic Vietnamese food.

Cafe West

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tacos & Tequilas

No reviews yet

Made fresh every single day, our menu covers everything from your favorite Mexican specialties like mouth-watering taquitos tradicionales to modern-day takes like our skinny tacos. We also offer plenty of vegetarian and custom options, as well as a tasty selection of signature drinks and ice-cold margaritas prepared with our vast selection of tequilas. We will elevate your senses. That’s our promise!

10 Degrees South

No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston