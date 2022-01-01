Go
Toast

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

We’re a locally-owned dessert shop specializing in handmade pies in your favorites sizes and flavors, baked fresh daily.

ICE CREAM

4712 Colleyville Blvd • $$

Avg 4.9 (925 reviews)

Popular Items

Stack of 4 Mini-Pies$18.00
Mix 'n' match your mini-pies for seasonal variety! The perfect way to sample our pie flavors. Great gift for clients, friends or yourself and way better than a slice!
Pre-Assorted Dozen$19.50
*Please provide 24 hour notice
The four available flavors are Key Lime, Coconut Cream, Peanut Butter and Chocolate Cream.
Key Lime Pie (9")$26.00
Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling, then we pipe on a generous border of cream cheese whipped cream topping and finish it off with a sweet key lime glaze and a sprinkle of graham cracker crumbs.
Lemon Icebox Pie (9")$26.00
Avail. thru 4/29: Add a little sunshine to your day with its refreshing blend of tangy citrus and sweet creamy filling in our buttery graham cracker crust. Of course, it wouldn’t be complete without our signature, cream cheese whipped cream topping.
Coconut Cream Pie (9")$26.00
Our filling is cooked over the stovetop giving it a sweet, rich flavor that is complemented by our buttery crust and the beauty of a coconut sprinkled Italian meringue that is lightly toasted in the oven.
Apple Pie (9")$26.00
Crisp Granny Smith apples covered in sugar and spice, packed to peak into our buttery crust and topped with our house-made apple crumble.
Vanilla Cookie (1)$1.00
Our thumbprint cookies will take you back in time to your favorite old school bakery counter. Simple, sweet, and made from scratch.
Vanilla Cookies (12)$10.00
Our thumbprint cookies will take you back in time to your favorite old school bakery counter. Simple, sweet, and made from scratch.
Pecan Pie (4")$4.75
This southern favorite is a perfect blend of toasted pecans and gooey filling enveloped in our buttery shortbread crust.
Chocolate Cream Pie (9")$26.00
This pie starts with our house-made Oreo crust. We add our slow-cooked, rich chocolate filling, top it with our creamy & sweet cream cheese whipped cream topping and finish it with delicate chocolate curls.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4712 Colleyville Blvd

Colleyville TX

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Snuffers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Next Bistro

No reviews yet

Next Bistro is a casually elegant, DiRoNA-awarded (Distinguished Restaurants of North America) restaurant where our guests can enjoy chef-inspired, house-made specialties with a focus on fresh seafood, C.A.B. steaks and house-made desserts. Guests at Next Bistro can choose from our Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence winning 720 bottle wine list and our full bar featuring over 250 varieties of Scotch, whiskies from around the world and our full range of other spirits and liquors.

The Blu Crab

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hattie Marie's - Dallas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston