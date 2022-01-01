Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

- /
The Taste of Southern Tradition.
1220 E Northside Dr #355
Popular Items
|4" Key Lime
Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling (no sour after taste here y'all), then we pipe on a generous border of whipped cream cheese topping and top it of with a sweet key lime glaze and a sprinkle of graham cracker crumbs.
|9" Chocolate Cream
This classic favorite is filled with thick and rich chocolate custard and topped with lightly sweetened fresh whipped cream, and garnished with chocolate shavings.
|Box of 4
|$16.00
Choose 4 of our 10 delicious flavors to create your own sampler of 4" mini pies.
Note: Use the special request feature to enter the quantity of your selected flavors.
|4" I-40
Named while stuck in traffic between Knoxville and Memphis on interstate 40 — This best seller is quickly taking the country by storm! A pecan pie with the added goodness of toasted coconut and chocolate chips baked into a shortbread crust. (Available in Gluten Friendly)
|9" I-40
Named while stuck in traffic between Knoxville and Memphis on Interstate 40, this best seller is quickly taking the country by storm! A pecan pie with the added goodness of toasted coconut and chocolate chips baked into a shortbread crust. (Available in Gluten Friendly)
|9" Apple
Granny smith apples covered in brown sugar, butter, and spice, packed to peak into our crust and topped with our house made apple crumble.
|Dozen 2" Pies
|$19.50
Dozen 2" Pies- Four each of I-40, Chocolate Cream, & Key Lime
|4" Pecan
This Southern favorite is a perfect blend of toasted pecans and gooey filling enveloped in our buttery shortbread crust. (Available in Gluten Friendly)
|9" Key Lime
Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling (no sour after taste here y'all), then we pipe on a generous border of whipped cream cheese topping and top it of with a sweet key lime glaze and a sprinkle of graham cracker crumbs.
|9" Pecan
This Southern favorite is a perfect blend of toasted pecans and gooey filling enveloped in our buttery shortbread crust. (Available in Gluten Friendly)
Location
Jackson MS
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
