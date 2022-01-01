Go
Toast

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

The Taste of Southern Tradition.

1220 E Northside Dr #355

No reviews yet

Popular Items

4" Key Lime
Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling (no sour after taste here y'all), then we pipe on a generous border of whipped cream cheese topping and top it of with a sweet key lime glaze and a sprinkle of graham cracker crumbs.
9" Chocolate Cream
This classic favorite is filled with thick and rich chocolate custard and topped with lightly sweetened fresh whipped cream, and garnished with chocolate shavings.
Box of 4$16.00
Choose 4 of our 10 delicious flavors to create your own sampler of 4" mini pies.
Note: Use the special request feature to enter the quantity of your selected flavors.
4" I-40
Named while stuck in traffic between Knoxville and Memphis on interstate 40 — This best seller is quickly taking the country by storm! A pecan pie with the added goodness of toasted coconut and chocolate chips baked into a shortbread crust. (Available in Gluten Friendly)
9" I-40
Named while stuck in traffic between Knoxville and Memphis on Interstate 40, this best seller is quickly taking the country by storm! A pecan pie with the added goodness of toasted coconut and chocolate chips baked into a shortbread crust. (Available in Gluten Friendly)
9" Apple
Granny smith apples covered in brown sugar, butter, and spice, packed to peak into our crust and topped with our house made apple crumble.
Dozen 2" Pies$19.50
Dozen 2" Pies- Four each of I-40, Chocolate Cream, & Key Lime
4" Pecan
This Southern favorite is a perfect blend of toasted pecans and gooey filling enveloped in our buttery shortbread crust. (Available in Gluten Friendly)
9" Key Lime
Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling (no sour after taste here y'all), then we pipe on a generous border of whipped cream cheese topping and top it of with a sweet key lime glaze and a sprinkle of graham cracker crumbs.
9" Pecan
This Southern favorite is a perfect blend of toasted pecans and gooey filling enveloped in our buttery shortbread crust. (Available in Gluten Friendly)
See full menu

Location

1220 E Northside Dr #355

Jackson MS

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston