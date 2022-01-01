Go
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

The Taste of Southern Tradition!!

5400 Kingston Pike • $$

Avg 4.7 (570 reviews)

Popular Items

4" Granny's Apple
Granny Smith apples covered in brown sugar, butter, and spice, packed to peak into our shortbread crust and topped with our house-made apple crumble.
Vanilla (12)$10.00
Our melt-in-your-mouth, soft-baked shortbread cookies with a sweet, vanilla icing.
9" Nanny's Pecan
This Southern favorite is a perfect blend of toasted pecans and gooey filling enveloped in our buttery shortbread crust. (Available in Gluten Friendly)
9" I-40
Named while stuck in traffic between Knoxville and Memphis on Interstate 40, this best seller is quickly taking the country by storm! A pecan pie with the added goodness of toasted coconut and chocolate chips baked into a shortbread crust. (Available in Gluten Friendly)
4" Chocolate Cream$4.25
This classic favorite is filled with thick and rich chocolate custard and topped with lightly sweetened fresh whipped cream, and garnished with chocolate shavings. (Available in Gluten Friendly)
9" Key Lime
Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling (no sour after taste here y'all), then we pipe on a generous border of whipped cream cheese topping and top it of with a sweet key lime glaze and a sprinkle of graham cracker crumbs.
4" Key Lime
Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling (no sour after taste here y'all), then we pipe on a generous border of whipped cream cheese topping and top it of with a sweet key lime glaze and a sprinkle of graham cracker crumbs.
Box of 4$16.00
*Choose THIS if you're wanting to order at least 4 mini pies! This price includes an automatic discount of $1.00*
Choose 4 of our delicious flavors to create your own sampler of mini pies!
4" I-40$4.25
Named while stuck in traffic between Knoxville and Memphis on interstate 40 — This best seller is quickly taking the country by storm! A pecan pie with the added goodness of toasted coconut and chocolate chips baked into a shortbread crust. (Available in Gluten Friendly)
4" Chewy Chocolate Chip$4.25
Chocolate chip cookie dough filling baked into a buttery shortbread crust! Brown sugar, butter, chocolate chips and vanilla combine to create an irresistible pie that will take you back to a time when milk and cookies were shared after school with a friend.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5400 Kingston Pike

Knoxville TN

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
