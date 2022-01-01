Go
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

The Taste of Southern Tradition.

454 Heymann Blvd • $$

9" I-40$25.00
Named while stuck in traffic between Knoxville and Memphis on Interstate 40, this best seller is quickly taking the country by storm! A pecan pie with the added goodness of toasted coconut and chocolate chips baked into a shortbread crust
4" Pie Pack$16.00
4 of your favorite 4 inch pies
9" Southern Custard- Buttermilk$25.00
Smooth, mild, and sweet, our buttermilk filling is like a cross between a chess pie and a custard.
9" Pecan$25.00
This Southern favorite is a perfect blend of toasted pecans and gooey filling enveloped in our buttery shortbread crust
9" Key Lime$25.00
Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling (no sour after taste here y'all), then we pipe on a generous border of whipped cream cheese topping and top it of with a sweet key lime glaze and a sprinkle of graham cracker crumbs
9" Apple$25.00
Granny smith apples covered in brown sugar, butter, and spice, packed to peak into our crust and topped with our house made apple crumble
9" Chocolate Cream$25.00
This classic favorite is filled with thick and rich chocolate custard and topped with lightly sweetened fresh whipped cream, and garnished with chocolate shavings.
2" Standard Assortment$19.50
12 of our 2" mini pies! Perfect for any gathering! Key Lime, Chocolate Cream, Peanut Butter & Coconut Cream
9" Coconut Cream$25.00
Rich, creamy, and with a taste like summer, our Coconut Cream Pie is one that can be enjoyed no matter the season.
454 Heymann Blvd

Lafayette LA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
