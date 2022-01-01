Go
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

Made from scratch everyday.

454 Heymann Blvd • $$

Avg 4.7 (29 reviews)

9" Key Lime$23.00
Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling (no sour after taste here y'all), then we pipe on a generous border of whipped cream cheese topping and top it of with a sweet key lime glaze and a sprinkle of graham cracker crumbs.
9" Apple$23.00
Granny smith apples covered in brown sugar, butter, and spice, packed to peak into our crust and topped with our house made apple crumble.
2" Custom Assortment$18.50
Dozen 2" Pies - Pie Selections will be assorted by number of flavors chosen.
Example: Two selections will be assorted six of each, three choices will be four of each, etc.
9" Chocolate Cream$23.00
This classic favorite is filled with thick and rich chocolate custard and topped with lightly sweetened fresh whipped cream, and garnished with chocolate shavings.
9" Pecan$23.00
This Southern favorite is a perfect blend of toasted pecans and gooey filling enveloped in our buttery shortbread crust.
2" Standard Assortment$18.50
Our Standard Assortment features a selection of our most popular flavors!
It includes 3 of each of the Coconut Cream, Key Lime, Chocolate Cream, and Peanut Butter Cream.
9" I-40$23.00
Named while stuck in traffic between Knoxville and Memphis on Interstate 40, this best seller is quickly taking the country by storm! A pecan pie with the added goodness of toasted coconut and chocolate chips baked into a shortbread crust.
4" Key Lime$4.00
Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling.
2" Seasonal Assortment$18.50
Our Seasonal Assortment offers a selection of our choice Holiday Pies.
Please select at least one flavor.
4" Pie Pack$15.00
Choose 4 of our 10 delicious flavors to create your own sampler of 4" mini pies
Delivery
Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Catering
Online Ordering
454 Heymann Blvd

Lafayette LA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
