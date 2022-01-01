Go
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

4600 Roswell Road #130 • $$

Avg 4.5 (859 reviews)

Popular Items

9" Key Lime$28.00
Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling. We top this beauty with a generous border of our handmade whipped cream cheese topping and a citrus glaze.
Dozen 4" Pies$50.00
Choose 12 of our delicious flavors to create your own sampler of mini pies! If you'd like multiple of 1 flavor, please specify in Special Instructions.
Pre-Assorted Dozen$20.50
Comes with 3 Key Lime, 3 Chocolate Cream, 3 Peanut Butter and 3 Coconut Cream. Kindly give us 24 hour’s notice for the 2” pies.
9" Chocolate Cream$28.00
This classic favorite is filled with thick and rich chocolate custard in our signature Oreo crust, topped with lightly sweetened fresh whipped cream, and garnished with a sprinkling of chocolate.
4" Key Lime$5.00
Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling. We top this beauty with a generous border of our handmade whipped cream cheese topping and a citrus glaze.
2" pie
Dozen 2" Pies- Only Comes Pre-assorted with three of each: Chocolate Cream, Key Lime, Peanut Butter, Coconut Cream
9" Granny's Apple$28.00
Passed down for generations, this pie harkens back to a simpler time and family traditions. Sliced apples are mixed with a perfect blend of sugar and spice before being covered with a generous brown sugar topping that bakes up to a delightful top crust.
set for 4$18.00
Choose 4 of our delicious flavors to create your own sampler of mini pies! If you'd like multiple of 1 flavor, please specify in Special Instructions.
Vanilla - Dozen$10.00
Our melt-in-your-mouth, soft-baked shortbread cookies with a sweet, vanilla icing. Colored baby blue.
Delivery
Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4600 Roswell Road #130

Sandy Springs GA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
