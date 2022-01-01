Go
Toast

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

Due to limited availability of pies throughout the day, Online Orders require 24 hour notice.

5050 Carothers Parkway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Coconut Cream$27.00
Rich, creamy, and with a taste like summer, our Coconut Cream Pie is one that can be enjoyed no matter the season.
I-40$27.00
Pecans, chocolate chips, a sprinkle of toasted coconut, and a smooth pecan pie filling combined in a sweet shortbread crust.
Lemon$27.00
12 Seasonal Thumbprint Cookies$10.00
Current seasonal icing flavor - Lemon
Box of 4$19.00
Chocolate Cream$27.00
This classic favorite is filled with thick and rich chocolate custard in our signature Oreo crust, topped with lightly sweetened fresh whipped cream, and garnished with chocolate shavings.
12 Assorted Thumbprint Cookies$10.00
The assorted dozen cookies includes: 4 vanilla cookies, 4 seasonal cookies, and 4 chocolate shortbread cookies.
Key Lime$27.00
Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling.
Southern Custard - Buttermilk$27.00
Smooth, mild, and sweet, our buttermilk filling is like a cross between a chess pie and a custard.
Pecan Mini$5.00
This Southern favorite is a perfect blend of toasted pecans and gooey filling enveloped in our buttery shortbread crust.
See full menu

Location

5050 Carothers Parkway

Franklin TN

SundayClosed
Monday9:45 am - 7:15 pm
Tuesday9:45 am - 7:15 pm
Wednesday9:45 am - 7:15 pm
Thursday9:45 am - 7:15 pm
Friday9:45 am - 8:15 pm
Saturday9:45 am - 8:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Brixx Wood Fired Pizza + Craft Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Condado Tacos

No reviews yet

Pick Up Only

Just Love Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston