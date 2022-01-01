- /
- Johnson City
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
PASTRY • ICE CREAM
3135 Peoples St #300 • $$
Avg 4.8 (211 reviews)
Popular Items
|4" Key Lime
Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling (no sour after taste here y'all), then we pipe on a generous border of whipped cream cheese topping and top it of with a sweet key lime glaze and a sprinkle of graham cracker crumbs.
|3 Mini Pies for $9.99
|$9.99
|4" Chocolate Cream
This classic favorite is an oreo crust filled with thick and rich chocolate custard and topped with lightly sweetened fresh whipped cream, and garnished with chocolate shavings.
|4" Apple
Granny Smith apples covered in brown sugar, butter, and spice, packed to peak into our shortbread crust and topped with our house-made apple crumble.
|Dozen 2" Pies
|$19.50
|4" I-40
Named while stuck in traffic between Knoxville and Memphis on interstate 40 — This best seller is quickly taking the country by storm! A pecan pie with the added goodness of toasted coconut and chocolate chips baked into a shortbread crust.
|4" Coconut Cream
A Southern tradition at pot lucks and holidays. This pie stays in demand all year long. The filling is cooked over the stove top giving it a sweet, rich flavor and the beauty of a coconut sprinkled meringue on top.
|Box of 4
|$16.00
*Choose THIS if you're wanting to order at least 4 mini pies! This price includes an automatic discount of $1.00*
Choose 4 of our delicious flavors to create your own sampler of mini pies!
|9" Apple
Granny smith apples covered in brown sugar, butter, and spice, packed to peak into our crust and topped with our house made apple crumble.
*CALL STORE FOR AVAILABILITY*
|9" I-40
Named while stuck in traffic between Knoxville and Memphis on Interstate 40, this best seller is quickly taking the country by storm! A pecan pie with the added goodness of toasted coconut and chocolate chips baked into a shortbread crust.
Attributes and Amenities
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout
Location
3135 Peoples St #300
Johnson City TN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 9:00 pm
