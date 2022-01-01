Go
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

PASTRY • ICE CREAM

3135 Peoples St #300 • $$

Avg 4.8 (211 reviews)

Popular Items

4" Key Lime
Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling (no sour after taste here y'all), then we pipe on a generous border of whipped cream cheese topping and top it of with a sweet key lime glaze and a sprinkle of graham cracker crumbs.
3 Mini Pies for $9.99$9.99
4" Chocolate Cream
This classic favorite is an oreo crust filled with thick and rich chocolate custard and topped with lightly sweetened fresh whipped cream, and garnished with chocolate shavings.
4" Apple
Granny Smith apples covered in brown sugar, butter, and spice, packed to peak into our shortbread crust and topped with our house-made apple crumble.
Dozen 2" Pies$19.50
4" I-40
Named while stuck in traffic between Knoxville and Memphis on interstate 40 — This best seller is quickly taking the country by storm! A pecan pie with the added goodness of toasted coconut and chocolate chips baked into a shortbread crust.
4" Coconut Cream
A Southern tradition at pot lucks and holidays. This pie stays in demand all year long. The filling is cooked over the stove top giving it a sweet, rich flavor and the beauty of a coconut sprinkled meringue on top.
Box of 4$16.00
*Choose THIS if you're wanting to order at least 4 mini pies! This price includes an automatic discount of $1.00*
Choose 4 of our delicious flavors to create your own sampler of mini pies!
9" Apple
Granny smith apples covered in brown sugar, butter, and spice, packed to peak into our crust and topped with our house made apple crumble.
*CALL STORE FOR AVAILABILITY*
9" I-40
Named while stuck in traffic between Knoxville and Memphis on Interstate 40, this best seller is quickly taking the country by storm! A pecan pie with the added goodness of toasted coconut and chocolate chips baked into a shortbread crust.
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3135 Peoples St #300

Johnson City TN

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
