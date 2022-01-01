Go
Toast

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

We are open Mon-Sat. 9:00 am-7:00 pm
Call 432.218.8782 if you need immediate
assistance. Thank you and have a Blessed Day.

4400 N Midland Dr • $$

Avg 4.5 (5 reviews)

Popular Items

*Box of 4$18.00
Choose THIS if you are wanting to order at least 4 mini pies.
9" Granny's Apple$26.00
Please call for same day pickup for availability
9" Chocolate Cream$26.00
This pie starts with our house-made Oreo crust. We add our slow-cooked, rich chocolate filling, top it with our creamy & sweet cream cheese whipped cream topping and finish it with delicate chocolate curls.
(*New*) Cloud Cookies 2 Dozen per Box$15.00
Introducing our newest addition to the Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop line up, dropped straight from Heaven, our Cloud Cookies. These pecan shortbread cookies are lovingly handmade and finished with a generous amount of powdered sugar. Packaged in a delicate layer of two dozen cookies per box, these treats are sure to please!
Pre-Assorted Dozen$19.50
One Dozen 2" Pies each box contains 3 Chocolate, 3 Coconut, 3 Key-lime, and 3 Peanut Butter.
9" Key Lime$26.00
One Dozen$48.00
12 Assorted Thumbprint Cookies$10.00
4" Lemon Ice Box$4.75
Add a little sunshine to your day with this refreshing blend of tangy citrus and sweet creamy filling in our buttery graham cracker crust. Of course, it wouldn't be complete without our signature, whipped cream cheese topping. Pretty and perfect for your Spring table.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4400 N Midland Dr

Midland TX

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fat Birds Wing Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Flat Belly Wellness Bar

No reviews yet

Flat Belly Wellness Bar is the Permian Basin's first Health & Wellness Bar specializing in high quality foods made with clean, plant-based ingredients, superfoods, & adaptogens.
We've partnered with locals Far West Coffee- serving their cold brew, nitro and hot coffee all day , everyday! Stop by our cafe to grab a superfood shake, smoothie bowl, and large selection grab and go snacks and beverages. We're so excited to serve y'all and bring healthy , plant-based options to the Permian Basin!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0153

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston