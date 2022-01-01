Go
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

Due to limited availability of pies throughout the day, Online Orders require 24 hour notice.

2314 Medical Center Parkway

Popular Items

Granny’s Apple Mini$5.00
Passed down for generations, this pie harkens back to a simpler time when food was fresh, homemade, and created by someone you knew.
Peanut Butter Mini$5.00
Peanut butter and cream cheese are sweetened and whipped into a rich filling that is set into an Oreo cookie crust.
Box of 4$19.00
Strawberry Mini$5.00
Key Lime$27.00
Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling.
I-40 Mini$5.00
Pecans, chocolate chips, a sprinkle of toasted coconut, and a smooth pecan pie filling combined in a sweet shortbread crust.
Chewy Chocolate Chip Mini$5.00
Brown sugar, chocolate chips and vanilla combined and baked into a buttery shortbread crust.
Key Lime Mini$5.00
Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling.
Chocolate Mini$5.00
This classic favorite is filled with thick and rich chocolate custard in our signature Oreo crust, topped with lightly sweetened fresh whipped cream, and garnished with chocolate shavings.
Coconut Cream$27.00
Rich, creamy, and with a taste like summer, our Coconut Cream Pie is one that can be enjoyed no matter the season.
Location

2314 Medical Center Parkway

Murfreesboro TN

SundayClosed
Monday9:45 am - 7:15 pm
Tuesday9:45 am - 7:15 pm
Wednesday9:45 am - 7:15 pm
Thursday9:45 am - 7:15 pm
Friday9:45 am - 8:15 pm
Saturday9:45 am - 8:15 pm
