Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

This is an old Online Ordering page for Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Turkey Creek. Please visit our new page at: https://www.toasttab.com/buttermilk-sky-pie-shop-of-turkey-creek-jadxz

11525 Parkside Dr

Popular Items

9" Chocolate Cream$26.00
This classic favorite is filled with thick and rich chocolate custard and topped with lightly sweetened fresh whipped cream, and garnished with chocolate shavings. (Available in Gluten Friendly)
Dozen 2" Pies$19.50
Dozen 2" Pies- Three each of Chocolate Cream, Key Lime, Peanut Butter, Coconut Cream
Location

Knoxville TN

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
