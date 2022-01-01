Go
Buxton Chicken Palace

The beloved 'World Famous' Buxton Hall chicken sandwich gets its own restaurant! Now open in The S&W Market in Downtown Asheville.

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

56 Patton Ave S&W Market

Avg 4 (5 reviews)

Popular Items

Side of Waffle Fries$2.99
Crispy breaded and seasoned waffle fries.
Seasoned Fries$3.49
Crispy breaded and seasoned waffle fries.
Chicken Nugget Combo$10.99
Seven hand cut all natural chicken nuggets, dill pickles. Served with waffle fries and a drink.
Chicken Nuggets$7.99
Seven hand cut all natural chicken nuggets, dill pickles.
Buxton Original Combo$14.99
World Famous! Buttermilk fried chicken breast, pimento and American cheeses, dill pickles, toasted buttered bun. Served with fries and a drink.
Chicken Nuggets$6.99
Seven hand cut all natural chicken nuggets, dill pickles.
Buxton Classic Combo$10.99
Buttermilk fried all natural chicken breast, dill pickles, toasted buttered bun. Served with waffle fries and a drink.
Classic Chicken Combo$12.99
Buttermilk fried all natural chicken breast, dill pickles, toasted buttered bun. Served with fries and a drink.
Classic Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Buttermilk fried all natural chicken breast, dill pickles, toasted buttered bun.
Buxton Classic Sandwich$6.99
All natural buttermilk fried chicken breast, dill pickles, toasted buttered bun.
Attributes and Amenities

Catering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

56 Patton Ave S&W Market

Asheville NC

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

