Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buxton restaurants you'll love

Go
Buxton restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Buxton

Buxton's top cuisines

Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Scroll right

Must-try Buxton restaurants

Angelo’s Pizza image

 

Angelo’s Pizza - Buxton

46903 NC Hwy 12, Buxton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
LG Deluxe$23.95
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper & Onion
SM Cheese$12.25
Cheese Sticks$8.50
More about Angelo’s Pizza - Buxton
Lighthouse Sports Bar image

GRILL

Lighthouse Sports Bar - Buxton

47170 NC-12, Buxton

Avg 4.4 (526 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Dozen Wings$17.25
Choose up to 2 sauces, and comes with one dressing
Buxton Burger$12.75
Topped with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles, ketchup & mustard. Comes with chips & salsa, or upgrade to a different side for small charge!
Chicken Bacon Ranch$12.50
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, in a Garlic Herb Wrap. Comes with chips & salsa, or upgrade to a different side for small charge!
More about Lighthouse Sports Bar - Buxton
Main pic

 

Pops Raw Bar and grill - 48967 NC12 hwy

48967 NC12 hwy, Buxton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Pops Raw Bar and grill - 48967 NC12 hwy

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Buxton

Chicken Tenders

Chili

Chicken Wraps

Mushroom Burgers

French Fries

Caesar Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Chili Dogs

Map

More near Buxton to explore

Kitty Hawk

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

New Bern

No reviews yet

Nags Head

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Morehead City

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Kill Devil Hills

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Corolla

No reviews yet

Moyock

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Manteo

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Morehead City

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

New Bern

No reviews yet

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (33 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (172 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (9 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (322 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (922 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (84 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (371 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston