Buxton restaurants you'll love
Buxton's top cuisines
Must-try Buxton restaurants
More about Angelo’s Pizza - Buxton
Angelo’s Pizza - Buxton
46903 NC Hwy 12, Buxton
|Popular items
|LG Deluxe
|$23.95
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper & Onion
|SM Cheese
|$12.25
|Cheese Sticks
|$8.50
More about Lighthouse Sports Bar - Buxton
GRILL
Lighthouse Sports Bar - Buxton
47170 NC-12, Buxton
|Popular items
|Dozen Wings
|$17.25
Choose up to 2 sauces, and comes with one dressing
|Buxton Burger
|$12.75
Topped with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles, ketchup & mustard. Comes with chips & salsa, or upgrade to a different side for small charge!
|Chicken Bacon Ranch
|$12.50
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, in a Garlic Herb Wrap. Comes with chips & salsa, or upgrade to a different side for small charge!