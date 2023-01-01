Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Buxton

Go
Buxton restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Buxton
  • /
  • Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Buxton restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Angelo’s Pizza image

 

Angelo’s Pizza - Buxton

46903 NC Hwy 12, Buxton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.25
More about Angelo’s Pizza - Buxton
Lighthouse Sports Bar image

GRILL

Lighthouse Sports Bar - Buxton

47170 NC-12, Buxton

Avg 4.4 (526 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.50
More about Lighthouse Sports Bar - Buxton

Browse other tasty dishes in Buxton

Chicken Wraps

Chili

Mushroom Burgers

Cheese Fries

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Buxton to explore

Kitty Hawk

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

New Bern

No reviews yet

Nags Head

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Morehead City

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Corolla

No reviews yet

Kill Devil Hills

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Moyock

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Manteo

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Morehead City

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

New Bern

No reviews yet

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (173 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (328 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (280 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (925 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (82 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston