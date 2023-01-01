Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Grilled chicken sandwiches in
Buxton
/
Buxton
/
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Buxton restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
Angelo’s Pizza - Buxton
46903 NC Hwy 12, Buxton
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$8.25
More about Angelo’s Pizza - Buxton
GRILL
Lighthouse Sports Bar - Buxton
47170 NC-12, Buxton
Avg 4.4
(526 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$12.50
More about Lighthouse Sports Bar - Buxton
