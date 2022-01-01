Go
Buxton Hall BBQ

Buxton Hall Barbecue is a Eastern-Carolina style barbecue restaurant, headed by chef Elliott Moss, in Asheville, North Carolina.

32 Banks Avenue

Popular Items

Smoked Sausage Plate$17.00
Vandele Farms jalapeno cheddarwurst & kielbasa, pickles, choice of two sides
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
white bbq sauce, pimento & American cheese, bread and butter pickles, choice of one side
Whole Hog BBQ Sandwich$15.00
Eastern NC BBQ sauce, slaw, pickles, choice of one side
Banana Pudding Pie$6.95
bu'nilla wafer crumb crust, house made vanilla bean pudding with sliced bananas, toasted brown sugar meringue, bu'nilla wafers
Brunswick Stew$6.00
pork, chicken, beef, veggies
Whole Hog Pulled Pork Plate$17.00
Eastern NC bbq sauce, pickles, choice of two sides
Carolina Hot Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Carolina style hot sauce, American cheese, dill pickles, side of white bbq sauce, choice of one side
Smoked Pulled Chicken Plate$16.00
red sauce, pickles, choice of two sides
Chopped Brisket Sandwich$17.00
red sauce, sliced onions, pickles, choice of one side
Buxton Spring Salad$13.00
Spring mix, smoky champagne & sorghum vinaigrette, spicy walnuts, spiced golden raisins, mint, goat cheese
Location

32 Banks Avenue

Asheville NC

Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
