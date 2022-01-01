Buzz Bakeshop
Come in and enjoy!
PASTRY
901 Slaters Lane • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
901 Slaters Lane
Alexandria VA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Rose N' Boar - Meal Prep
Custom Meal Prep for Pick Up from Local CrossFit Gyms
Brewski's Barkhaus
Come in and enjoy!
Sophia's Cafe - Alexandria
We offer delicious, fresh food served with our signature style to Arlington, Alexandria and Fairfax. Our team meets every catering need, ranging from daily breakfast & lunch deliveries to large scale conferences and holiday parties. Our menu can easily be tailored to accommodate all special dietary needs.
Rustico Alexandria
Come in and enjoy!