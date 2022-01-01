Go
Toast

Buzz Bakeshop

Come in and enjoy!

PASTRY

901 Slaters Lane • $$

Avg 4.5 (3083 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

901 Slaters Lane

Alexandria VA

Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rose N' Boar - Meal Prep

No reviews yet

Custom Meal Prep for Pick Up from Local CrossFit Gyms

Brewski's Barkhaus

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sophia's Cafe - Alexandria

No reviews yet

We offer delicious, fresh food served with our signature style to Arlington, Alexandria and Fairfax. Our team meets every catering need, ranging from daily breakfast & lunch deliveries to large scale conferences and holiday parties. Our menu can easily be tailored to accommodate all special dietary needs.

Rustico Alexandria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston