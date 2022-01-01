N to Tail

N to Tail is a Korean fusion restaurant located in the heart of Portland Maine. Featuring family style Korean Barbecue downstairs, Korean fine dining upstairs, and bars located on both levels.

Korean BBQ is a fun interactive way to experience Korean Cuisine. On the Korean BBQ level, there is a raw kitchen which provides a wide variety of marinated meat and vegetables. They are then brought to your table raw where your server will teach you the Korean BBQ grilling process. Each table has a grill built into the center to cook your selections on. The best part? Your food never comes out cold since you can eat right off the grill!

