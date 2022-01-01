Go
Toast
  • /
  • Waco
  • /
  • Buzzard Billy's

Buzzard Billy's

The best river-side eating in Waco. Enjoy classic Cajun and American cuisine right on the Brazos River with a spectacular nighttime view of the colorful, LED-lit I-35 bridges. Bring the kids as well! They will love feeding the turtles and ducks.

100 Interstate 35 N

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cup Of Spin Dip$4.00
A smaller cup portion of our spinach artichoke dip.
Fried Combo$20.00
Catfish, shrimp and oysters served with french fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, remoulade, cocktail and tarter sauce.
Fried Gator$20.00
Hand-breaded alligator tail served with french fries, coleslaw, hushpuppies and remoulade sauce.
Fried Shrimp$18.00
Your choice of hand-breaded or coconut shrimp. Served with french fries, hushpuppies and coleslaw.
Sautéed Spinach$5.00
Sautéed spinach with caramelized onions and garlic
Fried Crawfish$18.00
Hand-breaded crawfish tails served with french fries, coleslaw, hushpuppies and remoulade sauce.
Swamp Platter$22.00
Crawfish, white meat alligator tail, and oysters served with french fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, cocktail sauce and remoulade sauce.
Fried Oysters$18.00
Cornmeal-breaded oysters served with french fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, cocktail sauce and remoulade sauce
Claude's American Catfish$18.00
Mississippi farm raised catfish bites served with french fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw and tartar sauce.
Hush Puppies$2.99
See full menu

Location

100 Interstate 35 N

Waco TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Stone Hearth Indian Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Stay Classy Waco

No reviews yet

A modern bar & kitchen in the heart of downtown Waco featuring amazing wine, great local brews, and will soon feature some great cocktails! Remember to Always Stay Classy, Waco.

Coach's Smoke - Waco (New)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mamaka Bowls - Waco, TX

No reviews yet

Let's Live a Life Well Lived!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston