Turkey clubs in Buzzards Bay

Buzzards Bay restaurants
Buzzards Bay restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Trading Post Lounge

12 Trowbridge Road, Bourne

No reviews yet
Takeout
TURKEY CLUB$12.00
More about Trading Post Lounge
The Lobster Trap

290 Shore Rd, Bourne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sandwich Special - Turkey Sandwich$15.00
Sliced turkey breast, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, spicy mayo, bacon, ciabatta roll. Served with house BBQ chips
More about The Lobster Trap

