Buzzed Cup

Just as there are those who want vanilla, there are those who want chocolate. Easy, right? Well, not exactly. It takes a special balance of flavors to get our cakes just right. A touch of coffee, the smallest hint of vanilla, cream, and more go into the best chocolate cake we offer. To finish, we top it with a delicate vanilla frosting to create that timeless classic that will have you craving more. (Due to size, Minis may not contain a core.)

