Go
Toast

Buzzed Cup

The bus that brings you Coffee, Bubble Tea, Sweet Delights, Savory Delights, Gourmet Cupcakes, and Alcohol Infused Cupcakes!

SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES

1012 University Avenue • $$

Avg 4.3 (49 reviews)

Popular Items

Coke 12 oz$1.00
Café au Lait
Rich fresh brewed coffee and equal parts hot milk. Classic!
Classic Hot Mocha
Bold espresso, sweet chocolate sauce, cane sugar, and light airy foam combine for a classic chocolatey experience.
Classic Chocolate Minis
Just as there are those who want vanilla, there are those who want chocolate. Easy, right? Well, not exactly. It takes a special balance of flavors to get our cakes just right. A touch of coffee, the smallest hint of vanilla, cream, and more go into the best chocolate cake we offer. To finish, we top it with a delicate vanilla frosting to create that timeless classic that will have you craving more. (Due to size, Minis may not contain a core.)
Espresso
Rich robust espresso brewed from our local boutique roasted espresso beans.
Sausage Bacon Burrito 🌯$5.00
Sausage, bacon, egg, potato and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. Salsa on the side.
Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese
Hearty portions of creamy mac & cheese topped with pulled pork, sweet relish, cheese, raw onion, BBQ sauce, smokehouse maple seasoning, and topped with French fried onions.
Southern Chicken Salad
We used our special flair on chicken salad to elevate the dish! Chopped chicken is mixed with a variety of greens, cranberries, a delicious blend of herbs, and an optional topping of pecans.
Bacon Burrito 🌯$4.00
Bacon, egg, potato and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. Salsa on the side.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1012 University Avenue

Huntsville TX

SundayClosed
Monday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sam's Table

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fruitopia Loco Snack

No reviews yet

Nice, clean, family friendly atmosphere to enjoy a fresh real fruit smoothie or fruit cup of your choice. We also offer many others snacks like Elote (Mexican corn in a cup), Chamoyada, Mangonadas, Michelada Mix, Chicharrones Preparados, Pepinos Rellenos, Manzanas Preparadas, Tostilocos, and much more.

Potato Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rodeo Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston