Buzz Social
Buzz Social is all about creating energy and bringing community together in a fun and creative environment while providing an exceptional customer service experience to all guests. Buzz Social is home to a delicious burger restaurant, a sports bar with cold beers and hard liquor, 48 lanes of bowling, an arcade with a glittering array of games, and plenty of event spaces made to fit all occasions. We have everything you need to have an electrifyingly good time. Come join in on the Buzz.
2310 Lineville Road
Location
2310 Lineville Road
Green Bay WI
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
