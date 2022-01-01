Go
Buzz Social

Buzz Social is all about creating energy and bringing community together in a fun and creative environment while providing an exceptional customer service experience to all guests. Buzz Social is home to a delicious burger restaurant, a sports bar with cold beers and hard liquor, 48 lanes of bowling, an arcade with a glittering array of games, and plenty of event spaces made to fit all occasions. We have everything you need to have an electrifyingly good time. Come join in on the Buzz.

2310 Lineville Road

Popular Items

California Burger$14.00
Topped with avocado, pepper jack, and our signature Buzz aioli
Potstickers$8.00
savory fried pork potstickers served with a Thai chili sauce
Triple Cheese Burger$14.00
Supercheesy! Topped with Wisconsin cheese curds, mac & cheese bites, cheese sauce, and bacon. Heavenly flavors in every bite!
Buzz Burger$12.00
a new classic, the Buzz Burger is a quarter pound flame-grilled angus beef burger topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle served with American cheese. Substitute a Beyond burger (for $2) or chicken breast.
Pretzel Sticks$6.00
golden brown pretzel with kosher salt served with a warm Spotted Cow beer cheese sauce
Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
golden breaded deep fried mozzarella sticks served with a warm marinara sauce
Chikky Tendies$5.00
Two tenders with a side of french fries
Cowboy Burger$13.00
Topped with tangy BBQ sauce, crispy onion petals, cheddar cheese, and a spicy chipotle ranch
Loaded Tots$8.00
crunchy golden tater tots loaded with bacon crumbles, cheese sauce, and sour cream, and green onion
Grilled Cheese$5.00
Melty American cheese on buttered Texas toast
Location

Green Bay WI

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
