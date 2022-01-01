Go
Toast

Buzz’s Roost

Located at 911 Front Street, Georgetown, SC 29440, we offer waterfront dining and Happy Hour 7 days a week from 4 PM - 6 PM. We look forward to serving you!

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

911 Front St • $$

Avg 4.2 (1736 reviews)

Popular Items

Kiddo Burger$5.99
Traditional Wings$12.99
Frickles$8.99
COBB SALAD$12.99
Side Fries$3.99
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.77
Buzz's Burger$10.99
Boneless Wings$12.99
Our famous boneless wings in your choice of sauce-Mild, Medium, Hot, Garlic Parmesan, Teriyaki, BBQ, Honey BBQ, Hot-Yaki and some daily selections
Shrimp Platter$19.99
Ranch Chicken Wrap$10.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
TV
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

911 Front St

Georgetown SC

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Root

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Southern Pizza Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Coffee Break Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rollin Local

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston