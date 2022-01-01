Go
Buzzy Fields Filling Station

From a dilapidated 100+ year old bus station / gas station to the fanciest picnic food you've ever experienced, come connect with your community just like in days gone by. We want you to savor your time here. Relax. Laugh with friends. Bring your kids and dogs. Enjoy the fresh air. Make memories
We’ll do our part by making the food
unforgettable- the rest is up to you.

59 Macon Street

Popular Items

Breckenridge Oatmeal Porter$5.25
Pesto Chicken$12.75
savory chicken topped with creamy basil pesto, bacon, watercress, tomato & red onion on sour dough
Fried Chicken$12.95
hand seasoned and deep fried with pimento cheese, horseradish pickles, watercress on brioche
Caprese Grilled Cheese$10.95
grilled to perfection - mozzarella, tomatoes, basil & balsamic glaze on rosemary ciabatta
Grilled Cheese$3.95
white American cheese on white bread
Tomato Vodka Bisque$5.45
This bisque is a vibrant tomato base with a creamy parmesan finish. This is for "now or later". Enjoy it now or take this 8 oz. cup of soup to the office, home or on the road with you to heat and eat later.
Birria Melt$14.75
chile braised chuck roast & short ribs on ciabatta with white american cheese & consumme for dipping
Footlong Hotdog$9.95
twelve inches of angus beef with sauteed onions and housemade dog sauce. This dog is LEGIT!
Puppy Dog$3.50
a hot dog - only smaller (It's really cute.)
Fried Egg & Bologna$4.95
a nod to the "pig ear" sandwich from back in the day- served with mustard on white bread
Location

59 Macon Street

McDonough GA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

