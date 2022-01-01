Go
Toast

Bville Sports Bowl

Come in and enjoy!

45 E Genesee St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Grilled Cheese$8.50
Choice of bread and cheese served with fries and a pickle.
19" Basic Cheese Pizza$16.50
19" pizza with homemade sauce and mozzarella cheese
Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Buttermilk fried chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomato, and mayonaise served with french fries on a bun
Roasted Turkey Club$10.50
Oven roasted turkey, lettuce, tomatoe, bacon and choice of cheese served with chips and a pickle
Fish Dinner$14.00
Basic Cheese Burger$10.50
Fresh 7 oz burger cooked to order, Choice of cheese, lettuce and tomato on a Kaiser roll, served with fries and a pickle
Antipasto$8.50
choice of Turkey, ham, or italian. Comes with provolone, lettuce and tomatoes. Italian comes with capicola, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato
Fish Sandwich$11.50
Woodbridge Chardonnay$7.00
Whole Cheese Quesadilla$10.50
grilled flour tortilla, seasoned chicken, lettuce, tomato, and cheese served with sour cream and salsa
See full menu

Location

45 E Genesee St

Baldwinsville NY

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Overtime Bar & Grill at Three Rivers Athletic Complex

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Home Team Pub

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The tumbleweed brew saloon (coffee shop)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mangia

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston