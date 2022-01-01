Go
Toast

Boardwalk Pizza

We are family owned and operated.
Our pizzas are created
with house made,
hand tossed pizza dough,
great pizza sauce and topped with
freshly shredded mozzarella cheese.

15638 Manchester Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

House Salad$5.95
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrots, artichoke hearts, Parmesan cheese, and croutons
12" Pizza$9.95
Our pizzas are created with house made, hand tossed pizza dough, topped with freshly shredded mozzarella cheese
12 Chicken Wings$15.95
12 fresh jumbo chicken wings, fried to order, tossed with your favorite sauce and side of dipping sauce
Garlic Knots$5.95
14" Pizza$12.95
Our pizzas are created with house made, hand tossed pizza dough, topped with freshly shredded mozzarella cheese
8" Pizza Lunch Special$5.99
8" pizza with your choice of up to 3 toppings, side salad or a bag of potato chips and a fountain beverage
Bosco Sticks$6.95
Mozzarella cheese-stuffed bread sticks with garlic butter and Parmesan cheese
Calzone Lunch Special$5.99
Calzone filled with mozzarella and ricotta cheese and with your choice of 2 fillings.
8" Pizza$6.95
Our pizzas are created with house made, hand tossed pizza dough, topped with freshly shredded mozzarella cheese
18" Pizza$16.95
Our pizzas are created with house made, hand tossed pizza dough, topped with freshly shredded mozzarella cheese
See full menu

Location

15638 Manchester Road

Manchester MO

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mulligan's Grill

No reviews yet

Mulligan's Grill is a family owned and operated business that has been in Ellisville for over 25 years. Well known for serving up the best wings in St. Louis, Mulligan's Grill continues to thrive on its notion of family.
Mulligan’s is not about one individual person, but instead everyone as a whole. Employees, as well as customers, feel as if they are a part of a family when they walk into the door. The great people, food, and service continue to make Mulligan's the successful restaurant it is today.

The Donut Palace

No reviews yet

Donut Palace is family owned and operated serving hand crafted, made fresh daily donuts and brewed to order coffee!

Veritas Gateway to Food & Wine

No reviews yet

Just as a snapshot pins down a favorite memory, Veritas’ SnapShot products express the flavor, aroma and essence of a particular moment in our kitchen.

The Corner Pub & Grill

No reviews yet

The Corner Pub & Grill Ellisville/Chesterfield located at 15824 Fountains Plaza Dr.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston